Northwest Bank has been recognized with several recent global and regional honors. The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands ranking for 2022 includes Northwest Bank, while Pennsylvania Business Central selected the bank and two executives for its list of Top 100 Organizations and Top 100 People.
Northwest Bank was among 30 banks that made the Top 500 Banking Brands ranking for the first time in 2022, debuting at 499th.
Ronald J. Seiffert, Northwest Bank’s president and CEO, and Kristen Mekulsia, South Central PA region president, were featured for the Top 100 People.
Seiffert has been involved with a number of industry organizations and community boards in the state, including serving on the Pennsylvania Bankers’ Association Government Relations Committee.
Mekulsia is a graduate of Leadership Lancaster, volunteer for Junior Achievement of South Central PA and Holidays for the Homeless, adviser for SCPA Women in Leadership and as served on the board of Hands-on-House of Lancaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.