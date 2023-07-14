Jarod Cramer has joined Ridgeline Computer Solutions LLC, a Somerset-based company, as a network technician.
Cramer graduated from Somerset Area High School and serves as a client systems technician – with the rank of staff sergeant – in the U.S. Air Force.
He holds a CompTIA Security+ certification and is pursuing an associate’s degree in information systems management from the Community College of the Air Force and a bachelor’s degree in information science and technology from Penn State University.
