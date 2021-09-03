Conemaugh Nason Medical Center welcomes Dr. Tarun Tandon to Cardiology Associates of Altoona.
He will be performing cardiology cath lab procedures at the hospital.
Tandon will diagnose and treat a variety of cardiac issues, including blockages in arteries and improper heart-valve function.
Tandon, a native of India, completed his medical education at Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research in India.
He completed fellowships in internal medicine and interventional cardiology
at Creighton University and in cardiac nuclear imaging at Hartford University.
His residency was at Rochester Regional Health/Unity Hospital.
