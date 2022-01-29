Nicole Yost has been named director of human resources at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring. She will oversee all facets of human resources, including employee safety, retention and recruiting, hiring and onboarding, training and development, performance management and employee engagement and relations.
Yost most recently served as regional human resources manager at Fort Dearborn Co., where she supported employee safety, staffing, training and development, and engagement for more than 160 manufacturing and distribution personnel. She previously served as human resources manager at CLI Transport, LP and at General Cable Corp., where she began her career in 1999 as a costs and budget manager.
Yost earned a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting concentration from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in business administration from St. Francis College. She earned accreditations as a senior professional in human resources, a master of HR management and a senior certified professional with the Society of Human Resources Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.