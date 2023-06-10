Mental Health America has awarded MyAdvisor, a holistic wellness technology company in Ebensburg, the Gold Level Bell Seal for workplace mental health.
The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees. MyAdvisor underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.
