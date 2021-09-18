Sara Rutledge, a college professor of education at Mount Aloysius, was published in the research journal for the National Association for Professional Development Schools. Her article, titled "An Investigation of Mentor Teachers' and Student Teacher Candidates' Perceptions of Co-Teaching during the COVID-19 Pandemic," was co-authored by Mariha Shields and Sue Rieg.
In the article, Rutledge and her co-authors looked at the case studies of nine participants to learn more about the types of instructional activities used by mentor teachers and student-teacher candidates to teach while schools were closed due to the pandemic. They also researched potential benefits and struggles that came with virtual co-teaching for mentor and student teachers. The importance of professional development experiences for teachers in the areas of online technology and learning was one of the important findings from their research.
Rutledge plans to add a special topics lecture on co-teaching in virtual environments to better prepare students in the Mount Aloysius education program for online teaching.
Rutledge, Shields and Rieg will present their research at The Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators Teacher Education Assembly conference in Harrisburg in October.
