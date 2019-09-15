A local fitness chain is adding a fourth location in the area.
With locations already on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, West High Street in Ebensburg and Lyter Drive in Johnstown, Morgainz Fitness will expand its footprint with a fourth facility in Somerset County.
“It’s exciting, overwhelming and thrilling all at the same time,” said Kelly Morgan, Morgainz Fitness co-owner. “It’s an area where I have learned to thrive in the chaos.”
According to the local entrepreneur, there are plans to close on a agreement next week to purchase the current Precision Fitness, located at 201 Georgian Place, in Somerset.
“This is different for us because the gym is already in existence,” Morgan said. “They’ve been there for 13 years with a very similar model to us.”
When the opportunity first presented itself, Morgan said it just wasn’t the right timing.
However, when the chance came about to purchase the facility again, it felt like it was almost meant to be, she said.
“When it re-presented itself in December of last year I was like ‘OK God, I’m listening. You’re dropping this right back in my lap again.’ So here we are,” Morgan said.
While Morgan is unsure of the time frame to convert the current gym into a comparable Morgainz Fitness gym, she noted that the new location will offer similar services and equipment. There are also plans to possibly expand the location’s weight room.
“The really cool thing about Somerset is the majority of people that are employed there are planning on staying,” Morgan said.
“So we think there’s a good system in place there, and a good crew of people that are loyal.”
Morgan said the access controls of her facilities will also be updated, so full-service members will have access to all four Morgainz locations.
“That will be really exciting for people who travel or just want to check out something a little bit different,” Morgan said.
The Somerset location will serve as the first Morgainz Fitness facility to launch outside of Cambria County, and according to Morgan, it may not be the last.
Earlier this year, Morgan and her husband, David, were approached by a Ohio-based franchising company that liked their business model and wanted to work with them to expand their operation.
The Morgans are now in the process of becoming franchisors, which could take up to 12 months to complete.
“We’re a little bit closer,” Kelly Morgan said. “It’s still moving right along. It would be awesome if it would be done by the end of this year, but I feel like it’s going to be early next year.”
For more information on Morgainz Fitness, visit www.morgainzfitness.com.
Ronald Fisher is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @FisherSince_82.
