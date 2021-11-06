EBENSBURG, Pa. – After seven years in Ebensburg, MorGainz Fitness is relocating to Jackson Township.
MorGainz Fitness Jackson is set to open in two weeks at 4009 William Penn Ave., and the location provides double the floor space of the previous location on High Street in Ebensburg, owner Kelly Morgan said.
“It’s going to be awesome,” she said, adding that the gym will serve areas including Nanty Glo, Vintondale, Vinco, Mundys Corner and East Taylor Township.
She said she’s received positive responses after announcing the change on social media.
“I’m getting messages galore from people in the area,” she said.
The 12,000-square-foot building on William Penn Avenue was formerly Direct Value Outlet discount store, which closed in 2018.
The Morgans operate gyms in Westwood, Somerset and Richland, in addition to the Jackson location.
