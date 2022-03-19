JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mom’s House Inc. of Johnstown Childcare Center has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement in high-quality early learning environments.
To earn NAEYC Accreditation, Mom’s House Inc. of Johnstown went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors.
