Douglas P. Puchko, president and CEO of Puchko Financial Associate Inc., has been recognized as a qualifying and life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
His licenses include life, accident, health, long-term care and annuities, including property and casualty, and is FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) registered through Park Avenue Securities.
Puchko has earned the Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow (LUTCF), Certification in Long Term Care (CLTC) and Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) designations.
Puchko is a board member of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation and Cambria Regional Chamber, where he is chairman of the Small Business Council.
He resides in Brownstown with his wife, Maureen. They have three children and two granddaughters.
