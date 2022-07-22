If you are from Cambria, Somerset, Bedford or Indiana counties, it’s likely you’ve interacted with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies on some level in the past, whether you realize it or not.
Maybe it was as simple as purchasing an event ticket that supported a fund we manage.
Or, you’ve worked directly with us to support a cause that’s important to you by establishing your own fund.
In any capacity, we are honored to be here for you, and we are always looking for ways to improve how we serve our donors and community. Our new website is designed to do just that.
• If you’re one of our fundholders, it’s likely you’ve visited our site in the past to access your fund online (we’ve kept the online access portal in exactly the same spot).
• If you’re a student or the parent of a student, you might have checked us out to apply for one of the hundreds of scholarships established here.
• If you’re a nonprofit, you might have been to cfalleghenies.org to look for funding opportunities and guidelines.
• Or, if you’re a community member who has donated to one of the nearly 900 funds we manage, you may have clicked into our website from a link someone shared with you.
We serve our community in many more ways than most people realize, but we’ve worked hard to make it simpler to find exactly what you’re looking for when you visit us online.
In addition to quick links by audience types (students, donors, etc.), our “How do I” feature is one addition we hope is especially helpful in getting you get exactly where you want to go.
Looking to submit a final grant report? Need help finding a wealth adviser? Want to see which organizations have received a grant from the Community Foundation?
Just click the red “How do I” button at the top right to find answers.
You can also search by the audience category that most suits your needs: donor, nonprofit, student or wealth adviser. If you’re looking to donate to a specific fund, choose the “Give Now” option outlined in red under “Give.” If you’re looking for county-specific information, choose your county along the top bar.
Finally, if you do not know much about the Community Foundation, this new website is a great place to start.
We hope you’ll find what you need faster, but we also hope you’ll take a few minutes to get to know us a little bit better while you’re here. From our strategic grantmaking to our legacy creation, we are working to benefit our community every day, forever, and we invite you to be part of that.
Visit our new website to get started: cfalleghenies.org.
