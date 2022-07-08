Mary Todaro

“Top Gun” is a classic movie that will live on for centuries – and more now that the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has been released.
Did you know that the ejection seats featured in both films were built by Martin-Baker Aircraft?
Martin-Baker Aircraft, located in the United Kingdom, has an affiliate company in Johnstown called Martin-Baker America. While Martin-Baker America does not build complete ejection seats in Johnstown, it does manufacture components of them and perform maintenance service on the ejection seats in use around the world.
As you are reading this, I can only assume that the next question that comes to your mind is, “Why didn’t their seats save Goose?” Well, I’m glad you asked.
The truth is that what happened to Goose – played by actor Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film – would have never happened in real life. In fact, the ejection seats are specifically designed to handle situations such as what happened in that movie.
The aircraft in the original movie was an F-14 Tomcat, which had a reputation for flat spinning. As the aircraft entered the flat spin and Maverick (Tom Cruise) gave the “eject, eject” signal.
You see Goose pulling the yellow and black handles above his head, which are attached to a container that holds a parachute used by the pilot after ejection. Pulling the handles triggers a series of events, the first being the jettison, or removal, of the aircraft’s plexiglass canopy.
The movie then shows both Goose and Maverick ejecting at the same time, but in reality, there is a 0.4-second delay between the front and rear seat ejections to prevent the seats from colliding.
As Goose ejects, it shows the back of his seat hitting into the canopy above him, ultimately causing his death.
But in reality, a few things would have been differently: The canopy would have been long gone by the time the seats ejected from the plane.
The seat ejects straight up into the air, which is caused by a rocket motor under the seat that explodes during an ejection. Had something gone terribly wrong preventing the canopy from escaping the plane’s airspace, there are two penetrators placed on the top of the seat which would have fractured the plexiglass and allowed the ejection seat to properly launch.
And Goose would have most likely lived to fly another day.
The Martin-Baker team lives by the motto, “Martin- Baker aircrew safety equipment is the only part of the aircraft that cannot fail.”
And their seats have saved more than 7,600 lives since 1949.
In addition, five current employees within the Paraloft area in Johnstown are credited with having packed a parachute that was used to save a pilot’s life.
While the love for “Top Gun” in the Martin-Baker team is undeniable, our members also take pride in the fact that their products save lives and wanted to give some insight on how a real-life ejection occurs.
Mary Todaro is Martin-Baker America program manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.