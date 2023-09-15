Courtney Custer, managing director of investments at The Custer Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Johnstown, has been recognized on the 50 Women Advisors to Watch list by AdvisorHub.
This accolade represents a list of professionals who come to work with the goal of helping their clients succeed.
Custer has more than 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Northwestern University, and has earned a Certified Financial Planner designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc.
