DAVIDSVILLE – Defense giant Lockheed Martin is aiming to open its third manufacturing site in the region by early next year.
In doing so, it’ll create 80 new jobs in Conemaugh Township, company officials said.
The Maryland-based company has selected a former air conditioner manufacturing site near Davidsville for the work, which is needed to keep up on rising worldwide orders for the updated fighter jet.
“Upon completion ... the parts will be shipped to Greenville, South Carolina, for final assembly and integration into the F-16s on the production line,” Lockheed Martin communications lead Leslie Farmer said.
Located alongside Route 403 between Tire Hill and Davidsville, work is getting underway to prepare the 82,000-square-foot space for Lockheed’s modern manufacturing needs, company officials confirmed.
F-16 component and sub-assembly work is already performed at one of Lockheed Martin AeroParts’ Richland locations.
Work on F-35 Lightning components have been underway at the Jari Drive site since 2017.
Manufacturing support for the C-130 military transport program has been underway at the more than 200,000-square-foot Industrial Park Drive location for well over a decade.
The extra space is needed to add on additional work, including production of engine access covers that are incorporated near the jet’s tail, access doors and F-1 fuel tanks, Lockheed’s Johnstown site director, Wayne Davis, told The Tribune-Democrat during Showcase for Commerce earlier this month.
“Johnstown’s selection for this new work reflects the highly skilled workforce in the area, a record of quality production and the space available to expand,” Davis said. “We are proud to grow our presence in Johnstown and to contribute to the acceleration of jobs.”
Growing presence
Lockheed already employs nearly 400 people at its Industrial Park Road and Jari Drive plants.
Once the new positions are filled, total employment will approach 500 jobs, Farmer said.
The goal is to begin production late in the year but ramp up efforts and do most of the hiring in 2022, she said.
The company’s new site will be seven miles south of the City of Johnstown and two miles north of U.S. Route 219’s Davidsville interchange.
Renovated to include 8,000 feet of office space, the location includes 14 truck docks on a 19-acre tract of land, a commercial real estate listing shows.
‘Really good news’
Township officials are excited to see Lockheed is going to be putting “new life – and good jobs” – in the building, Chairman Steve Buncich said.
Its longtime tenant, Miller-Picking, closed its shop under a parent company back in the 1990s, if not earlier, and while the space had tenants afterward, the structure has been vacant for years, he said.
“It’s really good for the township because when you add this kind this kind of employment, there’s always a spin-off,” he said.
“It brings more people to the area. The eating and drinking establishments benefit. It’s going to benefit a lot of our businesses.”
Township Building Codes Officer Mark Walker has been working with Lockheed to ensure necessary water system, HVAC and related upgrades are up to code, Buncich said.
Broader effort taking flight
The Greenville location is the only F-16 production facility operating in the nation.
It’s become an increasingly busy one, too.
The facility added a new production line in May to fulfill U.S. Air Force orders.
At the time, the U.S. Air Force said the $14 billion project would mean the development of 128 retooled F-16s through 2026
“This new production line is very significant,” said Col. Brian Pearson, integrated product team lead for F-16 foreign military sales. “There are 25 nations operating F-16s today. The (new) line helps us meet the global demand that a number of nations have for (F-16) aircraft and gives us the additional capability to provide the aircraft to countries interested in purchasing it for the first time.”
Partner countries such as Slovakia, Bulgaria and Taiwan, already have orders in place.
The first F-16s are expected to roll off the production line in 2022, and production is expected to increase after the first year, Pearson said at the time.
