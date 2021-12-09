Catherine Torok, of Johnstown, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer at AmeriServ Bank.
She previously held the position of vice president and chief information security officer for the bank.
In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of information technology including operation of existing technology platforms along with providing direction and leadership for the evaluation and implementation of new technologies.
Torok earned a master’s degree
in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in computer science/math
from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
She also holds a BICSI registered communications distribution designer certification and an ISC2, information systems security professional certification.
She is an officer in the local Penn Highlands Chapter of the ISC2.
