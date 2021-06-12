Antoinette "Toni" Skone of RE/MAX Team, REALTORS, has completed the National Association of REALTOR's e-PRO Certification program and has been awarded the e-PRO certification, the official technology certification program offered by NAR.
Skone joins nearly 40,000 real estate professionals who have earned the certification and dedicated their time and effort to learning how to use the latest social media technologies to enhance online presence and reach today's hyper-connected consumers. This certification will assist her position on the Bob Colvin Team at the RE/MAX Team office as coordinator of multiple data-bases, consumer relationships and communication.
Agents who earn the e-PRO certification are dedicated to making the most of today's social media and technology to help consumers with their real estate needs and communicate with the consumer's preferred method.
Skone recently celebrated her 16th anniversary with RE/MAX.
