JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dr. Saba Waseem, an internal medicine specialist at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, has received a state award for her support for women in medicine.
The American College of Physicians’ Pennsylvania chapter recognized Waseem with its Dr. Ann Preston Women in Medicine Award for the western region.
The award is named after Ann Preston (1813-1872), who was in the first class enrolled in the former Female Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1850. She went on to create a school of nursing, and she was named the first woman dean of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvani in 1866.
Waseem said she is honored to receive the award, which recognizes accomplishments and dedication to fostering tomorrow’s women leaders in medicine.
A graduate of Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan, Waseem serves as director of Conemaugh’s internal medicine residency program.
She says she set two goals when she began practicing medicine 20 years ago: To work with primary care clinics treating patients and to be an educator of physicians and medical professionals.
“I’ve trained a lot of residents over the past 11 years,” Waseem said.
Completing the Conemaugh residency allows doctors who graduated from medical schools outside the United States to qualify for medical licenses here and specialize in internal medicine.
Graduates of the program have gone on to successful careers and leadership positions at Conemaugh and other hospitals, Waseem said.
In addition, the program and its graduates contribute to medical research by identifying patients whose specific conditions are valuable for study.
Those patients’ vital statistics and medical information can be shared anonymously with researchers tracking the conditions.
