Casey Long, a 2001 Greater Johnstown High School graduate, was voted in as the new assistant superintendent of schools within the Derry Area School District during the Derry Area School District Board of Directors meeting on April 7.
Casey is also a 2007 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he is a member of the Pitt-Johnstown Athletic Hall of Fame; has a master's degree from Clarion University; and also earned his principal certification from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He is currently completing his doctoral studies in educational leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his superintendent letter of eligibility.
