Roberta D'Andrea, owner and principal of PRIME1 Design, headquartered in Ebensburg, was awarded two prestigious residential design awards in the categories of Interior Living and Renovation during the American Institute of Building and Design award ceremony held in Nashville.
D'Andrea designs competed against more than 200 residential design and architectural firms from around the United States.
She won the Interior Living award for a chef's kitchen addition and renovation for a home in Indiana County, and won the renovation award for her eclectic and inviting design for a 1920s bungalow in Altoona.
