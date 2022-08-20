FOX 8 and ABC 23 will work with Altoona Area High School to produce a new weekly sports show, “The Zone with Referee Rich,” hosted by Rich DeLeo.

Beginning Friday, the show will air every Friday after the FOX 8 News at Ten on FOX.

All segments from each program can also be found on the station’s website at www.fox8tv.com.

Jim Pastore, station manager of FOX 8 and ABC 23, reached an agreement with Andrew Neely, principal of Altoona Area High School, to record the sports show weekly in the high school’s state-of-the-art studio. The collaboration will allow students to produce show segments that focus on the school’s clubs, sports, activities and general interest.

