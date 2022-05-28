Frank Filia was one of two men to ever refer to me exclusively as “The Singer.” The first time I sang for Frank, I was watching him come alive at the Holiday Inn: back-phrasing, front-phrasing, talking to the audience during the verse, telling them that he loved them and meaning it. He didn’t sing at us or to us. He barely sang for us. He sang with us. He sang what we wanted to hear, what we needed to hear. He sang to sustain and connect and live.
He took a sip of his drink and sang some requests. There was a request for “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, but Filia didn’t know it. He asked if I’d come up and sing. I tried to emulate him, his freedom, his expression. It was a grotesque caricature of a saloon singer, but he clapped at the end and let me sing a few more songs. He was so generous with his stage, audience, time and love.
The last time I saw Filia, he told me to “never stop singing.” I feel guilt now. I don’t sing much anymore, and so much has changed. It’s hard to grow up and realize the people you thought were stone are made of the same stuff as you, and they change and fade as well.
Maybe when he told me to “never stop singing,” he was saying to never stop living. For Frank, at least, they were the same. We love you, Frank.
Jack Weidner
Johnstown
