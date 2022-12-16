Beverly Green has been hired as a utility assistant at P. Joseph Lehman Inc. Consulting Engineers, where she will support its utility coordination efforts in areas of proposed construction.
Green, of Altoona, brings 34 years of experience in the electric utility industry as an external affairs manager with FirstEnergy Corp.-Penelec.
She has served on and chaired numerous business community boards throughout Blair, Bedford and Huntingdon counties, including the Blair County Chamber of Commerce, where she was the first woman to chair that organization's board.
