Chantal Sisko, an environmental scientist for P. Joseph Lehman Inc. Consulting Engineers, has become a certified asbestos inspector in Pennsylvania. 

Sisko has completed the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's specialized training for the handling of asbestos-containing materials. 

As a licensed expert, she will be responsible for evaluating and assessing the potential presence, quantity and location of hazardous asbestos-containing materials in a building or on a construction site.

