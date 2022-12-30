Chantal Sisko, an environmental scientist for P. Joseph Lehman Inc. Consulting Engineers, has become a certified asbestos inspector in Pennsylvania.
Sisko has completed the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's specialized training for the handling of asbestos-containing materials.
As a licensed expert, she will be responsible for evaluating and assessing the potential presence, quantity and location of hazardous asbestos-containing materials in a building or on a construction site.
