Laurel: A site plan and land development application were approved on Aug. 28 by Somerset County to enable a Pittsburgh developer to add a 20,379-square-foot Marshalls store in the Somerset Commons on North Center Avenue. For that to happen, project planners requested approval and a building permit to develop a 250-square-foot loading dock to the rear of the building. Marshalls is a well-known, off-price retail store chain based in Massachusetts.
Laurel: Richland and Windber Area high schools have been awarded the top spots in the school’s respective metro areas by U.S. News and World Report as the best local high schools. In the Johnstown metro area, Richland is still ranked at No. 1, with Central Cambria moved into the second slot, followed by Glendale Area, Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop. The Somerset list has Windber Area in the lead, followed by Berlin Brothersvalley, Somerset Area, Conemaugh Township Area and Rockwood Area.
Laurel: Aerium Aviation kicked off a Sky Talks web- inar series featuring the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. Institute Director of Admissions and Outreach Roxanne Ober outlined funding available to aviation maintenance students who are applying to Pennsylvania’s four current schools certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. St. Francis University in Loretto is on track to become the state’s fifth school next year. “It’s an incredibly in-demand opportunities in this field of aviation,” Ober said.
Laurel: Effective School Solutions offers a variety of mental health support and is bringing that specialty to Greater Johnstown School District. At the school board meeting on Sept. 5, the members approved a $320,000 contract with Effective School Solutions for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. What Greater Johnstown is getting with the contract is daily group therapy for students, weekly individual therapy, supervised lunches and daily check-ins, bi-monthly visits with caregivers and several other offerings.
Laurel: H.F. Lenz Co. presented a check for more than $22,000 to the programming at Beginnings Inc. “It will make an immediate impact on the agency and ensure a positive ripple effect in the community,” Beginnings Executive Director Jessica Phillippi said. Beginnings Inc. offer a variety of programming to help children’s development. The money, totaling $22,325, was raised at the engineering firm’s annual golf outing on Aug. 28 at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort.
Laurel: The United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the United Way of Blair County have joined to form the United Way of the Southern Alleghenies, with shared goals of bolstering early childhood education and support for families. Karen Struble Myers, leader of the former United Way of the Laurel Highlands, is the president and CEO of the new organization. The merger is an extension of prior collaboration. For the past several years, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands has provided data management services, including processing gifts related to campaigns, for the United Way of Blair County.
Laurel: For decades, Judy Emerick has been sketching and painting firefighters, military personnel and everyday people she’s never met. But creating the oil painting of Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary that now hangs inside the county courthouse’s Courtroom No. 3 was altogether different, Emerick said. It involved capturing the image of a friend she’s known for 27 years. Emerick, a Pittsburgh native who has been living in Somerset County since the mid-1990s, said Geary was one of the first people who she and her husband, John, met when they relocated to Indian Lake.
Barb: A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people. Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas, said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant just off the highway on Sept. 4. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall, leaving patrons with injuries.
