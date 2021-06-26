Brenda A. Pawlowski, CPA, CFE, of Nicktown, shareholder at Kotzan CPA & Associates, PC, in Johnstown has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), being named to the PICPA’s Women to Watch for 2021.
Pawlowski has more than 25 years of experience in audit and tax planning/compliance. Her audit concentration is in governments, including school districts, as well as construction and employee benefit plans. She further specializes in the individual and business areas of taxation.
She is a member of the PICPA and a past president of the PICPA Central Chapter. Also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).
