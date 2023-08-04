JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – JWF Industries, 84 Iron St. in downtown Johnstown, has added new employees to its company.
They include David Brazill as strategic outsourcing, Lynn Clement as workforce development coordinator, Lisa Corle as human resources coordinator and Kevin Morgan as West Virginia area manager.
Additional new hires include Christopher Carroll, Barry Crum, James Dayton, Samuel DiAngelis, Christopher Dutschmann, Kenneth Fishel, Doug Gindlesperger, Dante Henry, Miles Hill-Cashaw, Nathan Hinton, Paul Lamadue, Desmond Louder, Eric McAfee, Corbin Miller, Cory Miller, John Morris, Ahmad Muhammad, Stephen Pendergrast, Alex Robinson, Jill Sunseri, Nathan Semsick, Matthew Tedrow, Noah Torok and Brandon Yingling.
