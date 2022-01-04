JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – JWF Defense Systems LLC was named Small Business Supplier of the Year and also received the Bronze Supplier award from BAE Systems, a global company providing technology-led defense, aerospace and security solutions.
The awards were given based on performance and contributions to supply-chain success in 2021 for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business.
Receiving the award was humbling, JWF Defense Systems CEO and President Bill Polacek said in a press release.
“Last year, we received the ‘Supplier of the Year’ for the AMPV program, and now we are receiving not only the ‘Bronze Supplier’ award, but also ‘Small Business of the Year’ award for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems,” he said.
“It’s humbling and a huge step forward for our organization.”
JWF Defense Systems is part of JWF Industries, a metal-centric product manufacturer in Johnstown for more than 30 years.
