JWF Industries in Johnstown has announced employee promotions and new hires.
Promotions include Tom Polacek to executive vice president of Employer of Choice, Steve Kobal to chief financial officer, Craig Drummer to director of quality control at the Iron Street campus, Terry Scaletta to operations manager and Kevin Findley to area manager.
New hires include Robert Allison as accounts payable professional, Karlee Flick as marketing coordinator, Connor Kobal as I/T specialist and former summer intern Easton Shetler as engineer.
Welders hired include Severo Almaguer, Alexander Bambino, Kyle Brennan, Matthew Cohran, Jonathan Daniels, Eric Deyarmin, William Donitzen, Joshua Fernandes, Dalton Gable, Samuel Grow, Rachel Hayes, Edward Hockenberry, Patrick Hoover, Noah Keith, Zachary Kertes, Ryan Kovach, Jacob Lewis, Jeremy Lioi, Brevin Michuk, Christopher Morrow, Patrick Nelson, Dustin Plummer, Brad Shaffer, Richard Singo, Zachary Tedrow, Evan Truman and Tammy Young.
Blasters hired are Blake Black and Joseph Buskey.
Jennifer Burke was hired for shipping and receiving.
Justin Dubose was hired for coatings.
James Hauck Jr. was hired as a paint line worker and Christopher Gaunt was hired as the weekend paint line worker.
Machine operators include Dallas Glass, Josiah Jackson and Hunter Snoeberger.
Thomas Haer was hired as a welding inspector.
Marck Hissong was hired as a quality inspector.
Vehicle assembly technicians hired include Patrick Kennelly, Isaac Miller, Randy Pecht and Debra Redfern.
Kevin McQuillan was hired as a material handler.
Richard Plack Jr. was hired as a general laborer and Nathan Yerty was hired as the weekend general laborer.
Ryan Sowerbrower was hired as a truck driver.
Nicholas Tercek was hired as industrial maintenance technician.
