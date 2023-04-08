Cambria County Magisterial District Judges John Prebish Jr., Kevin Price and Rick Varner have been recertified for service as members of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after completing continuing legal education course work.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administration Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for the Magisterial District Judges (MDJs) was held at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg, and with distance education. The 32-hour instructional program is designed to keep MDJs current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques necessary to efficiently and fairly adjudicate cases and supervise a magisterial district court office.
