Cambria County Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali has been recertified for service as a member of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after completing continuing legal education course work.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the Administration Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the educational program of Magisterial District Judges is designed to ensure that MDJs remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.
This year's curriculum included updates on the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code; landlord/tenant law; drug and alcohol addiction, treatment and recovery; civil law; ethics review; Magisterial District Judge System computer and remote access; bail and arraignments; criminal law and procedure; game code; handling bombs and suspicious packages; Notary Law; linking courts and behavior health; and a session on leadership blind spots.
