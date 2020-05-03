With all of a repair shop’s equipment packed into a truck, Stouffer’s Mobile Mower Repair aims to cut hassle and wait time typically associated with getting a mower fixed.
Corey Stouffer has worked in small engine repair for the past 10 years, and had an idea to start his own mobile business in 2018.
“It’s kind of a pain in the neck for older folks to have to find ways to transport their machine to a shop,” Stouffer said. “And people don’t want to wait while their machine sits somewhere. It just clicked, and I thought – what if I built a truck?”
His GMC utility truck is outfitted with specialty tools, a crane to lift large mowers, a generator, air compressor and mower parts. “It’s the entire repair shop,” he said.
His clientele is growing.
“He’s a very good and reliable repair man. He comes to you, and it saves an immense amount of time,” Carl Swank, of Westmont, said. “I don’t have to find a truck and load my mower. For the price, it’s well worth it. He’s straight forward and reliable. You know you are going to get your mower fixed.
“Other shops have pick up and delivery, but it sits in their shop and they get to it when they get to it.”
Stouffer, 30, of Johnstown, is Briggs & Stratton master technician certified. He also has a degree in auto repair, street rod and custom paint from WyoTech in Blairsville. He is an alumnus of Greater Johnstown High School, where he graduated with high honors in power mechanics.
He has mapped out geographic zones where he would be able to provide the best price for people. His clientele is currently limited to Johnstown and surrounding areas, though he has traveled as far as Somerset on some occasions and has received inquiries from Maryland, Altoona and Pittsburgh.
“Anything past Davidsville and Windber isn’t cost effective right now.
“I want to keep the cost down for folks. I’d love to have more employees and trucks to send out to Altoona.
“Longterm, that is a goal. I’d love to have two or three more trucks within the next 10 years.”
But Stouffer said he doesn’t plan on growing too much.
“As much as I want to grow the business, I want to keep is first-name-basis,
mom-and-pop style. I don’t want to stray from that,” he said.
In planning for the future of his Mobile Mower Repair business, Stouffer used resources from workforce development agency Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI).
JARI entrepreneurial coach Blake Fleegle worked with Stouffer on growing his business.
“His mobility – the fact that he comes to you – is what makes Stouffer’s business really cool. It makes so much sense,” Fleegle said.
Fleegle said Stouffer’s business is unique for the area.
Shortly before meeting Stouffer a couple years back, Fleegle said he took his own mower to a shop that kept it for six weeks.
“I was frustrated. During that time, I spent a couple hundred dollars for someone else to cut my grass. Corey could have come down and I wouldn’t have had to take it anywhere,” Fleegle said. “And he’s a great guy and fun to be around, which is nice when you are dealing with someone coming to your home. He’s super easy-going.”
