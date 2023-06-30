RE/MAX Northeast Region presented RE/MAX Team, REALTORS, at the Geistown roundabout, with the Pennsylvania Highest Average Transactions per Associate award for 2022.
The RE/MAX Team office previously earned this award in 2012, 2018 and 2020.
In addition, The Bob Colvin Team earned the RE/MAX Diamond Club Team award for their production in 2022, along with team members Dennis Unger and Bobby Colvin earning 100% Club awards.
Real Trends + Tom Ferry recognized The Bob Colvin Team on the 2023 The Thousand list, honoring the top 100 agents and teams in the United States for closed transactions.
The Team was awarded a rank of No. 19 for the Medium Team category and is featured on the 2023 America’s Best list with a No. 4 rank in the state of Pennsylvania.
