JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dana Clare Redden, daughter of Rita Redden, of Johnstown, and the late Richard Redden, qualified as a semifinalist in the American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, a competition designed to spark U.S. solar energy innovation sponsored by the Department of Energy.
Her team, Solar Stewards Marketplace (Atlanta), is creating a marketplace for social renewable energy credits. This new type of REC will allow corporate purchasers to buy RECs produced in underserved communities, which may align better with their corporate missions.
The team was also a JEDI Contest winner in the competition, which also received an additional prize for developing solutions that enable underserved communities to overcome systemic barriers to solar deployment.
Redden, a 2001 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and a graduate of Drexel University and IE Brown University, resides in Atlanta.
