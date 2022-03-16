JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People edition gave a snapshot of people behind the businesses that are getting the job done in 2022.
“In selecting this year’s honorees, we wanted to show the full spectrum of leadership – from the small entrepreneur to the CEO of a large corporation – that helps shape our communities and our lives,” Pennsylvania Business Central wrote in its online publication.
Sixteen of the 100 honorees selected in late January lead businesses in Cambria County.
The monthly business journal covers 23 counties in central Pennsylvania.
“The stories of these individuals give us hope, inspiration and the motivation to raise our own standard of excellence,” said Pennsylvania Business Central.
“That is why we take great pride in bringing you Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People for 2022 ... These are the people who run companies, volunteer in their community and raise families ... who give that extra effort that makes all the difference.”
In selecting the honorees, the journal reached out to community leaders, local chambers of commerce and its readership to identify individuals who’ve made unique contributions in business and community spheres.
As a companion to the Top 100 People edition, Pennsylvania Business Central published a February 2022 edition celebrating the best in central Pennsylvania’s businesses, nonprofits and brands.
“This year’s Top 100 Organizations are leaders in their chosen fields, bringing new ideas, technology and services to their counties and spheres of influence,” Pennsylvania Business Central’s website reported.
“We are often asked how these organizations are ranked. The simple answer is that they are not. The organizations appear in this publication in no order because each honoree has a unique and inspiring story and all are equally important to the thriving business community in central Pennsylvania.”
Pennsylvania Business Central’s 2022 list of Top 100 People includes 18 individuals whose businesses are in the Johnstown region:
- Elmer C. Laslo, president and CEO of 1st Summit Bancorp, the holding company that owns 1st Summit Bank and Value Finance Discount Co.
- J. Eric Renner, president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank.
- John N. McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College.
- Dr. Nicole Custer, of the nursing department at Mount Aloysius College.
- Edward Peretin, president of Enterprise Ventures Corp.
- Edward Sheehan, president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp.
- George Appley, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Concurrent Technologies Corp.
- Samuel J. Catanese, CPA and leading partner for the Catanese Group.
- Bill Caldwell, market president for Conemaugh Health System and chief executive officer for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
- Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc.
Tara Shaffer, senior vice president and area executive of commercial lending for AmeriServ Bank.
- William Polacek, president and CEO of JWF Industries.
- Kelly Blake, market CEO of Select Specialty Hospitals Johnstown and Laurel Highlands.
- Thomas F. Deter, president of H.F. Lenz Co.
- Patrick Bearjar, CEO for Wessel & Co.
- Joel Valentine, president and CEO for Wessel & Co.
- John Augustine, administrative director of Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center.
- Sara Sargent, president of The Sargent’s Group.
Pennsylvania Business Central’s 2022 list of Top 100 Organizations includes 18 Johnstown-area institutions:
- Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center
- 1st Summit Bank
- UpStreet Architects Inc.
- Mount Aloysius College
- Dale Oxygen Inc.
- AmeriServ Financial Inc.
- USSCO Federal Credit Union
- Johnstown Area Regional Industries
- CJL Engineering
- Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
- Concurrent Technology Corp.
- Enterprise Ventures Corp.
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- The Catanese Group
- JWF Industries
- Wessel & Co.
- Select Specialty Hospital – Johnstown
- The Sargent’s Group
