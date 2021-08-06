JARI is hosting a safety workshop on the topic of lockout/tagout, the control of hazardous energy.
The workshop will be conducted in person by Courtney Frost and Kathy Clugston, safety and health compliance officers at OSHA Pittsburgh.
The workshop will provide an overview of the OSHA standard for lockout/tagout and address the practices and procedures necessary to disable machinery or equipment, and other energy sources. In addition, the session will cover case file reviews and provide information on OSHA updates.
There is no cost to participate. The workshop will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the JARI Center Conference Room, 160 JARI Drive, Richland Township.
The registration deadline is Aug. 20. Seating is limited to 25 participants. To register, log on to www.jari.com, click on workforce development.
