Linda R. Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI), a role she has served in for more than 20 years, has been elected to serve on the Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. (PGC) board of directors.
Thomson serves on several boards in the community, including the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development board, Vision Together 2025 and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
In 2020, she received the Joyce Murtha Community Excellence Award by Girls Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
She received a master's degree in public administration from Lehigh University and a bachelor's degree from Waynesburg University.
PGC is an economic development organization whose mission is to provide strategic planning, development and direct management assistance to communities, community-based economic development organizations, research and academic institutions, and private entities seeking to accelerate technology-based businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.