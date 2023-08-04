Allegra P. Slick, an adjunct instructor at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, was selected for the AFT (American Federation of Teachers) Pennsylvania 2023 Education Champion Award for Professional Excellence in Higher Education.
Slick, an executive director of Mom's House Inc. of Johnstown, was selected for her dedication to education and her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.
She was an integral part of the Pennsylvania Highlands American Federation of Teachers Local 6221 bargaining committee.
