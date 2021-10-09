Alexis Michel Angelo, of Alexis Michel Angelo, LLC, Inspirational Speaker, achieved a certification of Dream Builder Coach in the Brave Thinking Institute.
Based in Florida and Pennsylvania, Angelo specializes in heart-centered faith-based engaging guest speaking presentations. The DreamBuilder Program is a 12-week program of transformation that helps people design and create a life that one loves living.
She became provisionally certified in June, qualifying her to attend the inaugural Coach-a-Palozza. She has earned the Flame pin and an official certification as a life coach in the DreamBuilders Program.
Angelo will hold a virtual presentation at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Zoom link is available to those who RSVP at alexismichaelangelo@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.