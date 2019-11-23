Josh Fetcko, project manager for Plum Contracting in Greensburg, said the need to fill highway construction positions is becoming a constant theme across the region.
“We have such a large population of older men and women that are all retiring and there has been no influx of anyone to take their place,” he said. “Every year seems to get worse and we see a larger deficit than we do a surplus.
“We kind of go into every season more and more short-handed than the year before.”
Construction is an industry with high projections for new employment opportunities.
This sector includes the construction of commercial, industrial and residential buildings and engineering projects such as roads, bridges and utility systems.
Positions range from unskilled laborer and helper jobs to roles that require extensive training, education and skills.
Overall, the construction industry employed 7.5 million in July 2019 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For 2018, the job titles with the highest number of employees included: Construction laborers (849,570), carpenters (611,070) and electricians (503,660).
Construction is projected to add 864,700 new jobs by 2026.
Employment is estimated to grow 12% from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations, increasing from 6.71 million jobs to 7.58 million jobs.
Almost all of the major job categories within construction are projected to grow at above-average rates. The most in-demand jobs, with higher-than-average projections for job creation, in the sector include:
• Equipment operators: In this job, individuals drive or operate equipment and machinery to build and repair roads and buildings. Projected Growth: 12%.
• Laborers and helpers: This involves physical work – digging, building, unloading, clearing and assisting craftspeople – required on job sites. These workers may also operate machinery. Projected Growth: 12%.
• Masonry workers: Using bricks, stone, concrete and other materials, masons create or build walls, fireplaces, fences and other structures. Projected Growth: 12%.
‘Always opportunities’
Jason Koss, Constructors Association of Western Pennsylvania’s director of industry relations, says now is “a great time to pursue a career in highway construction.”
“For one, there’s more senior people retiring and that provides an opportunity for the younger workers to move into those roles,” he said.
“With construction in general, there’s always opportunities for advancement and typically that advancement is a lot quicker than in other industries.
“If people show the desire to grow, those opportunities will be made to them because there’s always opportunities for additional responsibility and that will grow them professionally.”
Koss’s work with CAWP focuses on union-affiliated contractors in the heavy, highway, railroad and utility construction industries which puts him directly in the trenches with municipal and local projects – streets and roads – and on the Pennsylvania Turnpike alongside PennDOT.
Koss, who is based in Cranberry Township, Butler County, also works with youth in hopes of guiding them to career paths in highway construction.
“We have a student chapter with UPJ’s civil engineering department,” he said. “That student chapter is there to provide awareness to the students in that engineering department as to what opportunities are available in the highway construction industry here in western Pennsylvania.”
Activities with the Pitt-Johnstown student chapter include field trips, presentations by industry leaders and an annual two-day student estimating competition.
“There’s a large group at UPJ preparing right now for the estimating competition that’s going to be held in February of 2020 here in Cranberry Township, just north of Pittsburgh,” Koss said. “We have five different universities that compete in this competition. This will be year number four, and UPJ has won the competition the past two years. That’s pretty exciting.”
Building the ‘pipeline’
The relationship with Pitt-Johnstown has been beneficial, Koss said.
“It provides a pipeline of future professionals in our industry,” he said. “And the students are learning and gaining knowledge through the activities we provide to them, such as the tours, the student chapter activities and the student estimating competition.
“On the other side, it’s a recruiting tool for our contractors to recruit these students who find an interest in pursuing a career in highway construction.”
Fetcko, who also serves as a mentor to the Pitt-Johnstown students, said it is important to work with young people as the baby boomer generation continues to move into retirement.
“You can make really good money being a carpenter, operator, laborer – and doing a job without a college education,” he said. “I’m not saying that I’m putting their education off, but there’s more of a need now for the old-school, blue-collar guy than there is for another history major or another teacher or liberal arts major.
“Being a part of the estimating competition through the association has allowed me to go out there and share my experience with the students and try to show them what we really do,” said Fetcko, a Conemaugh Valley High School graduate.
“Our whole point is trying to get them interested.”
‘There’s a big need’
Koss, originally from the Ebensburg area, said he can attest to seeing a huge need across the region to hire skilled tradespeople.
“The UPJ students, those are the future managers and supervisors that our contractors will hire, but they also have a huge need to hire skilled tradespeople, such as laborers, carpenters, heavy equipment operators and concrete finishers,” he said. “So there’s a big need on that side of the industry as well, and we have a lot of programs and initiatives that we do to raise awareness to the youth and other career seekers as to what jobs are available in highway construction.”
One of the programs being offered by CAWP is called Future Road Builders. The online program is a free game that allows users to interact with each phase of a virtual highway construction project and learn about the skills needed to be a construction professional.
The game consists of videos, images and assessment questions that provide a better understanding of the industry and assists with uncovering the skills needed for a career in highway construction.
“We have games that teach about safety and other ones that help you interview for a construction apprenticeship,” Koss said.
While the chilly days of the winter season are here, jobs in the construction industry are heating up with several organizations hiring additional staffing for the winter months.
PennDOT press officer Tara Callahan-Henry said the state agency has opportunities in the area that include: CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with the air brake restriction (L) lifted; diesel mechanics, who must have a CDL and a Pennsylvania Official Motor Vehicle Mechanic Certificate; seasonal dispatchers; and various skilled and unskilled trade positions.
“We hope that we can find the right people to fill these positions,” Callahan-Henry said.
“Even a temporary position at the department could become a full-time career.”
To learn more about these jobs, visit www.employment.pa.gov.
