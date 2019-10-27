Dolores Nasri says demand for workers in the health-care industry is rising across the region, putting employers on the hunt for qualified candidates to fill key positions.
Leading the way is a shortage of nurses, the administrator with Cambria Care Center said.
“It’s imperative that we fill these positions because the quality of care of the residents in the facility are dependent upon a solid foundation of nursing assistants,” Nasri said.
“So we are doing our best to recruit the right people for the right positions.
“Everybody’s focus is on improving the lives of the residents that we care for.”
The local trend mirrors what is happening statewide and nationally.
Employment for health-care occupations is projected to grow 14% by 2028, much faster than the average for all jobs, according to data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
An aging population is leading to a greater demand for health care services. The care sector is expected to add about 1.9 million new jobs in the next decade.
Nasri said her 301-bed skilled nursing center located in Ebensburg is seeking licensed practical nurses (LPNs), registered nurses (RNs) and nursing assistants.
She said the demand is the result of a nationwide healthcare profession shortage coupled with the sometimes challenging duties of the job.
“I would say that the nursing shortage has created positions for the licensed nurses,” Nasri said. “For the nursing assistants, I would say it’s just the nature of the work – it’s a difficult job.”
‘Working with people’
Misty Miller-Glessner, an LPN for Conemaugh Physician Group’s obstetrics and gynecology office, says she loves her position as a licensed practical nurse.
“I love the people,” she said.
“I love working with people. We work with OB patients, so you get to see them from the time they find out that they’re pregnant all the way up until they deliver. And at their postpartum, you get to see the baby and what he or she looks like and everything like that.
“So I love working with my patients and my people.”
Still, the Berlin resident said the job comes with challenges.
“We do have our patients that went through their miscarriages and this is unfortunately their second, third, sometimes their fourth or fifth miscarriage, and all they want to do is carry a baby,” Miller-Glessner said. “In some respects, it takes a certain kind of person to do this line of work. Anybody could be a caregiver, but it takes a certain kind of person with a certain kind of heart to be an LPN.
“You have to have compassion,” she said. “You have to like working with people, you have to love people, and you have to love your job.
“You do it for the love of the people and the passion for what you do.”
Miller-Glessner, who once worked as a certified nursing assistant, said her goal is to one day become a registered nurse.
She encourages those with the same passion to take advantage of some the current opportunities in the area.
“It’s not hard to find a job as an LPN because nursing homes are always hiring,” Miller-Glessner said. “And if you can find an office job that’s Monday through Friday, you better grab that up.
Nicole Porter, a multi-skilled technician for the Conemaugh Physician Group in urology, also enjoys what she does for a living and encourages others with similar passions to pursue a career in health care.
“I enjoy the patient interaction,” she said. “We see a lot of our patients back frequently and you get to know them.”
Porter said that the duties of a multi-skilled tech are very similar to those of a medical office assistant. These responsibilities include answering the phone, greeting patients upon check-in, checking patient vital signs, maintaining patient charts, and getting patients ready for the physician to be seen.
“It’s a busy job but as long as you have a positive attitude and you’re warm and welcoming and efficient, then you’ll do great at it,” Porter said.
‘Growing our own’
As the need rises to fill health-care positions, Nasri said her organization has taken a proactive approach – training and promoting employees from within.
“We have the ability to have a nurse’s aide training class in our facility, so we’re actually growing our own, so to speak,” Nasri said.
“We pay for their training, and we then provide them with a job when they complete that training.”
As a result of the training classes, Nasri said Cambria Care Center is “filling our positions rather nicely.”
“We’re doing things like trying to improve the morale in the facility, we’re trying to work on retention and employee incentives,” she said. “I’m very optimistic about finding the right nursing assistants.
“We also have a nurse-track program in the facility, so anybody that comes in that wants to be a licensed nurse, for every hour that they work in our facility $2 goes into an education fund that can be used toward getting their license.
“It’s a really good way for anybody that wants to work in health care to start and have a lot of their education paid for.”
Patient care assistants
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center offers its Patient Care Assistant Education Program – training that consists of two weeks in the classroom and two weeks of clinical instruction.
The program will prepare participants to assist with the direct day-to-day care of patients and families. They will learn the skills to perform the hands-on care and a variety of nonpatient care duties, as well as providing and maintaining positive interactions with patients, families and visitors.
Applicants are required to have high school diplomas or GEDs, and must pass the clearance and physical process.
Those selected for the program will receive a weekly stipend if they have 100% attendance, a great attitude, pass all tests and have good clinical skills.
Those who complete the four-week training will be guaranteed full-time positions as patient care assistants.
Applications will be accepted no later than 3 p.m. on Monday.
Two evaluation forms are required and will be emailed to candidates upon delivery of applications, which are due by 3 p.m. Friday.
For more information contact Linda Fox at (814) 534-3738.
