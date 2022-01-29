Frank A. Barta, of Shanksville, has passed the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors license exam and also the national board exam to become a licensed funeral director.
Barta graduated from Shanksville-Stonycreek High School and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He was a former intern at Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory and is now employed with the business.
He is a life member of Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department and serves on the board of directors of Berlin Ambulance.
