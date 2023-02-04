Kayla Boring has joined the staff of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory as an intern.
Boring, a native of Nicktown, studied embalming and funeral directing at Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, and has worked part time at Hindman Funeral Homes during her last semester.
During her internship, she will assist other directors with human and pet transfers, human and pet cremations, arrangements with loved ones families, embalming and managing services and burials.
