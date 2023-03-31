JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Highlands Health has selected Richard Lobb as its board president.
Lobb has more than three decades of leadership and experience in health care administration and operations, having served as chief operating officer for business development, quality improvement, sales and information systems’ departments.
During his tenure at Altoona Health System’s Post-Acute Service Business (Home Nursing Agency), he provided strategic planning, business analysis, acquisition and merger services that grew the post-acute business from 950 employees at $58 million in revenues to more than 1,100 employees at $65 million in revenues. Lobb also lead the first out-of-state post-acute provider acquisition.
During his position at The InforMedx Group LLC, he focused on developing a national revenue cycle consulting, professional fee billing and health care information technology practice. Lobb grew the company from one regional client with $600,000 revenues in their opening year to 24 clients in six states, more than 55 full-time employees and contractors, and $2.2 million in revenues.
Additional contributions include the development of a LEAN Six Sigma quality initiative, training more than 120 management personnel, and coordinated efforts to improve operational efficiency post-merger of two organizations, which resulted in $17.5 million reduction of operating expenses, while preserving greater than 95% of the workforce.
