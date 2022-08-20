Christopher M. Reighard, of H.F. Lenz Co., has attained his professional engineering license in Pennsylvania.
Reighard joined the company’s structural engineering team in 2018 after graduating from Penn State University with a master’s degree in architectural engineering. He attained his engineering-in-training certification in 2018 and his master of business administration in 2021 from IUP.
His project experience includes laboratory and research facilities for Yale, Carnegie Mellon and Penn State universities, as well as projects for several health care facilities, commercial buildings and complex industrial facilities.
Reighard resides in Altoona with his fiancee and two dogs.
