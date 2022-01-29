H.F. Lenz Co. has announced the appointment of George A. McMillan IV as a new principal of the firm.
McMillan has been with the company since 1994 and was a project engineer in its former Erie office for more than 10 years.
In 2010, he was named director of H.F. Lenz Co.’s Great Lakes Region, and was instrumental in establishing its new Conneaut, Ohio, office location and coordinating the relocation of the Erie office staff to the new office.
McMillan has more than 32 years of experience in electrical engineering and holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He also completed graduate studies in engineering management at Kennedy Western University. He is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, North Dakota, New York, Texas and Vermont.
McMillan resides in Edinboro with his wife and son.
