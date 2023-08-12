Paul Petrilli, project manager at H.F. Lenz Co., has received two prestigious awards during the ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) 2023 annual conference.
Petrilla was honored with the Distinguished Service award and the Exceptional Service award.
ASHRAE’s Honors and Awards program recognizes dedicated ASHRAE members who give freely of their time and expertise to fulfill the society’s mission of advancing the arts and sciences of HVAC&R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) to serve humanity and provide a sustainable world.
Petrilli has been an active member of ASHRAE throughout his career and previously served three terms as president of the Johnstown chapter. He also served as society director and regional chair of Region III, chair of the Society Honors and Awards committee, chair of the Society Scholarship Trustees and general chairman for an ASHRAE Region III Chapter Regional Conference.
For five years, he served on the society’s Student Activities committee, having chaired the student design and post-high school subcommittees; Society Nominating committee; and Society Rules Committee.
Petrilli was one of H.F. Lenz Co.’s first LEED Accredited Professionals and was directly involved in several of the company’s first LEED Certified projects in the early 2000’s.
He was also instrumental in establishing and building the firm’s commissioning services team, and has overseen the firm’s National Park Service projects for more than 25 years.
