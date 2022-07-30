H.F. Lenz Co. has announced the appointment of Nathaniel T. Simonton as a principal of the firm.
Simonton joined the H.F. Lenz in 1997 with an associate in specialized technology degree from the Pittsburgh Technical Institute. While working with the firm, he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering technology.
He is a licensed professional engineer and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professional.
Throughout his 25-year career, Simonton has worked with global corporate clients and large-scale data center providers throughout the U.S. He is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico and West Virginia, and is a member of the 7x24 Exchange, the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc.
