H.F. Lenz Co. has appointed Terry McClemens Jr. and John M. Weiland as new principals.
McClemens, a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania, specializing in electrical engineering, has 22 years of experience and has been with the company since 2006.
He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2000 and served as a combat engineer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000.
McClemens served as president of the Johnstown Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers in 2013 and 2014, and was awarded the PSPE Young Engineer of the Year Award in 2011.
He resides in Hollsopple with his wife, Lauren, and children, Grant and Erik.
Weiland, a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and West Virginia, served as an intern with the company in 1999 and joined the firm full-time in 2002.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University; specializes in mechanical engineering; is a certified energy manager and a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professional; and served as a project engineer on the firm’s education team.
Weiland previously served as president for the Johnstown Chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers).
He resides in Chest Springs with his wife, Amanda, and children, Isaac, Mitchell and Rebecca.
