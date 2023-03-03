H.F. Lenz Co., a Johnstown-based engineering firm, has established two $50,000 scholarship endowment funds to support students of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s and Penn State University’s engineering programs.
Thomas F. Deter, president of H.F. Lenz, and Principal Joel Shumaker presented the first scholarship to Jem Spectar, president of Pitt-Johnstown. The fund will support junior-year engineering students majoring in mechanical, electrical or civil engineering. Deter and Shumaker are both graduates of the Pitt-Johnstown engineering program.
A second $50,000 scholarship has been set up for Penn State University’s College of Engineering A/E program. The announcement was made on the College of Engineering website and celebrated at the university’s 125th anniversary celebration and endowment recognition dinner.
