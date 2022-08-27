H.F. Lenz Co. has announced the promotions of Aaron J. Tompkins, CP, to commissioning group supervisor, and Ronald W. Fresch to field group supervisor.
Tompkins joined H.F. Lenz Co.’s field service group in 2006 with more than 14 years of experience in the construction industry.
He became a certified commissioning process professional (CP) through the National Environmental Balancing Bureau in March 1999.
Tompkins received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johns-town and is a member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers.
He resides in Vinco with his wife, Jeannette, and is the father of Brandon, Maddie and Ayden and grandfather to Camden.
Fresch joined the company’s field services group in 2013 with more than 22 years of experience in the construction industry.
Fresch resides in Richland with his wife, Jodi, daughter, Katie, and son, Eli.
Brian Rager joined the company in 1980 and served as the field services supervisor for 29 years. He has stepped down to a part-time position for partial retirement.
